Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 86230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

