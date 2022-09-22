Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 17,875 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 395,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

