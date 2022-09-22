Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

