BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,780 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

