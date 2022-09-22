BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 306 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

