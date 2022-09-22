BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,104.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2,094.66. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,236.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

