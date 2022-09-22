BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $123,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

