BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 811.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.40. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.35 and a 52 week high of $444.22.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

