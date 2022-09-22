BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.27. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

