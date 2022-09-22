BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

American Conservative Values ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACVF stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. American Conservative Values ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $35.89.

