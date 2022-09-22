BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.75. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

