BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.8 %

Mastercard stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

