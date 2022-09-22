BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.