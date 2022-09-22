BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $329.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.20. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.