BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $35.32 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

