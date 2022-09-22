BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

HNDL stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

