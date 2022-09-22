Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 1,612 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $172.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.41.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

