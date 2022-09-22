Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,424 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 219,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,894 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

