Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 728.6% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

