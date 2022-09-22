Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 55,762 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAUG. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

