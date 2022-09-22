Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 46.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 286.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBAP opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

