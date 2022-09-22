Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Up 0.5%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.
