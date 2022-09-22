Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 4.1%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.45. 9,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 221,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,957,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

