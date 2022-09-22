Binance USD Market Capitalization Achieves $20.53 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $20.53 billion and approximately $9.63 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,443.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00063858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00079012 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

