Bincentive Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,165.00 (BCNT)

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Bincentive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.