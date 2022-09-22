Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 3,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.