Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.00. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 134 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Bioventus Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Bioventus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,958,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 49.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 43,170 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
