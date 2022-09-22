Bismuth Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

