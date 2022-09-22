bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

