Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $8.81 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $107.53 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00046366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00635373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,007.86 or 1.00004852 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on Dec. 13, 2020. It is collateralized by Bitcoin’s (BTC) hashrate, with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power at an efficiency of 60 W/TH. As such, miners contribute their computational power to the platform in exchange for newly minted BTCST tokens. BTCST’s goal is to bridge liquidity to Bitcoin’s mining market. This will allow users to get exposure to mining rewards and hashpower of any size, at a low cost. The ultimate goal of the app is to increase the liquidity and efficiency of mining power markets. BTCST is a token collateralized by real Bitcoin mining power; by staking BTCST, holders can receive daily Bitcoin contributions that correspond to the staked mining power. As such, BTCST allows users to mine Bitcoin from inside the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. BTCST tokens can only be issued when eligible miners choose to standardize and tokenize Bitcoin hashrate. This is why the project hasn’t had any private or public sale events. The total supply cap is determined by the sum of all BTCST tokens staked on the app. BTCST is based on the BEP-20 standard. Snapshots of user balances and total pool balances are taken each hour in order to calculate user rewards. Each pool’s annual percentage yield (APY) and total balance are updated in real-time, and tokens can only be staked in one pool at a time. Users are allowed to unstake their funds at any time and participate in any of the other available pools. BTCST is a cloud mining platform deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers daily payouts that are executed by a decentralized application (DApp). Telegram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

