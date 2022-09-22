BitSong (BTSG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

BitSong (BTSG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BitSong coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSong has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $8,775.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSong has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitSong Coin Profile

BitSong launched on February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,144,422 coins and its circulating supply is 78,579,641 coins. BitSong’s official website is bitsong.io. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

