BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $26.48

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $25.82. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

