BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Raised by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 39,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

