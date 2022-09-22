Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

