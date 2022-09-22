Blackboxstocks (BLBX) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1364 2438 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 616.93%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -1.95 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.59

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackboxstocks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.44% -0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackboxstocks rivals beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

