Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE BX traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 72,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

