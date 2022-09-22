Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Approximately 359,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,329,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.17.

About Blencowe Resources

(Get Rating)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.