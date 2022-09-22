BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 14,721,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,189,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

