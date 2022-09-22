BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

BNPQY stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

