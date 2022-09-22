BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.
BNP Paribas Stock Down 3.4 %
BNPQY stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.48.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.