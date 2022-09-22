BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BKIE stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,055. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $76.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

