Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

