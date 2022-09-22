Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 32,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

