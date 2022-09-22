Brio Consultants LLC Has $17.59 Million Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,598 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

