Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,380 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.