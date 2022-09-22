Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

