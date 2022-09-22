Brio Consultants LLC Sells 191,215 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,215 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

