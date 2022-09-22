Brio Consultants LLC Sells 41,499 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IEFA opened at $55.49 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

