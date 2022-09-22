Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

