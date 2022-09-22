Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $6.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $475.19. 42,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,362. The stock has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.65 and a 200 day moving average of $548.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

