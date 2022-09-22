Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $54.75

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

